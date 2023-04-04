Limited Curacao Film Festival Begins April 21

WILLEMSTAD – Fundashon Bon Intenshon has launched a successor to the Curaçao International Film Festival Rotterdam: the FILM DAYS 2023, a limited version of the festival. It will begin on April 21 and will last three days.

After the Rotterdam International Film Festival IFFR canceled its ten-year sponsorship deal with the Fundashon Bon Intenshon at the end of 2022, Gregory Elias’ foundation concluded that another year without a film festival was not an option.

That’s why the foundation starts with the FILM DAYS! A total of 12 exciting films will be screened on April 21, 22 and 23 in The Movies Otrobanda.

The selection of films includes dramas, thrillers, and comedies, and are also related to each other. You will therefore find similar relationships in the films Aftersun and The Innocent – the first focuses on a father-daughter relationship and the second on a mother-son relationship. Another connection in themes can be found this year in the film Holy Spider and Godland, both of which tell stories of experiences with a strong religious background.

In addition to the twelve films, the Curacao International Film Festival short films, written and produced by local teenagers using their smartphones, will also be screened.

Here is a list of all the films that will be screened this year during FILM DAYS 2023 – Limited Edition:

1. AFTER SUN – Charlotte Wells (United Kingdom, 2022, 102′)

2. CIELO ABIERTO – Felipe Esparza Pérez (Peru, 2023, 65′)

3. EO – Jerzy Skolimowski (Poland, 2022, 86′)

4. GODLAND – Hlynur Pálmason (Denmark, 2022, 143′)

5. GOOD LUCK, LEO GRANDE – Sophie Hyde (UK, 2022, 97′)

6. HOLY SPIDER – Ali Abbasi (Denmark, 2022, 115′)

7. THE INNOCENT – Louis Garrel (France, 2022, 96′)

8. NO BEAR – Jafar Panahi (Iran, 2022, 107′)

9. ORPHEA IN LOVE – Axel Ranisch (Germany, 2022, 107′)

10. THE BLUE KAFTAN – Maryam Touzani (Morocco, 2022, 118′)

11. THE WHALE – Darran Aronofsky (USA, 2022, 117′)

12. VERA – Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel (Austria, 2022, 115′)

13. CIFF Short 1- Dreams & 1.83 (Curaçao, 2023, 45′)

14. CIFF short 2 – Mi Lucha & Foi chiki un soño grandi (Curaçao, 2023, 45′)

Ticket sales begin April 10 online and at the Movies Otrobanda box office.