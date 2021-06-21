Lifting of the entry ban for residents of Albania, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Serbia, Taiwan and the United States

The cabinet has decided that the entry ban to the Netherlands for travelers with permanent residence in Albania, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Serbia, Taiwan and the United States will be lifted as of June 24. 2021.

The lifting of the travel restriction, effective July 1 and October 27, 2020 and May 15, 2021 and June 9, remains in effect for travelers who have permanent residence in the following countries: Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand , Rwanda, Singapore South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay. This list of safe countries is extended to Albania, Lebanon, North Macedonia, Serbia, Taiwan and the United States.

For travelers from China’s Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions, the requirement that these regions themselves also admit EU citizens will expire on June 24.

For all non-essential travel of people from other third countries (countries other than the EU + zone) to Europe, the current entry restriction remains in place with the aim of preventing the spread of the coronavirus. This means that people who do not have a permanent residence in the country or area mentioned above on the security list and who do not fall under the exceptions mentioned below, will not enter the Netherlands.