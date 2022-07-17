Lifehack: This is how you play console games on your phone | Games

Beautiful environments, fast-paced action, and gripping stories: with these tips, you can now play games from your game console on your smartphone.

By: Erik Nusselder

Everyone has played a game on their phone at some point. Simple puzzle games or imaginative adventures, there are many types of games on smartphones.

Thanks to the power of streaming, it is also possible to play these console games on your smartphone. You can then play on your phone on the go and pick up where you left off at home.

controllers

First you need to pair a controller to your phone. You can use your Xbox or PlayStation’s spare controller for this, or grab another controller with Bluetooth.

Pairing is the same as with other Bluetooth devices. On an Xbox controller, press and hold the pairing button for a few seconds. For PlayStation controllers, press the Share and PS buttons until the light bar begins to flash. You will then find the controller in the bluetooth settings.

playstation on phone

Sony has a special app for streaming your PlayStation games to phones: PS Remote Play (android and iOS). In this application, you sign in with the same PlayStation account as on your console, so that it knows who you are.

You then turn on your PlayStation and can then take control with your smartphone via the app. So you can play on your own console, even when you’re away from home. This must be enabled on the console, via ‘Settings’, ‘System’ then ‘Remote Play’.

Stream Xbox

Microsoft’s Xbox also has the ability to play your own console on your smartphone. You activate it on the console via ‘Profile and system’, ‘Settings’, ‘Devices and connections’ then ‘External functions’. Make sure the power mode is set to “Sleep” or your console keeps shutting down.

On your phone, download the official Xbox app (android Where iOS) and log in with the same profile. Then go to ‘My Library’ and select ‘Consoles’. Here you will see your home console, tap on it and choose “Remote play on this device”.

without console

You don’t need a console to play on your smartphone. Microsoft offers a subscription that allows you to stream games directly to your phone, without the need for a game console. Xbox Game Pass is a kind of Netflix for games, giving members access to a library of games. You can also stream it through the cloud.

To do this, download the Game Pass app from androidon iOS you go to the site xbox.com/play. You then have to take out a monthly subscription, but then you can play all the games in that library on your phone.

Incidentally, for all solutions, streaming games can cost a lot of data. So be careful if you only have a limited amount of data in your plan. You also need a stable and fast internet connection, so WiFi on the train is not an option.

