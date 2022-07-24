Lifehack: How to share a digital photo album together | Technology

Of course, we send photos to each other all day, but you can also share an entire album between you. These tips will help you create a shared photo album on your phone.

By: Erik Nusselder

The handy thing about a shared photo album is that each user can put photos in it. This is handy, for example, if you are going on vacation together and are looking for a common place to share your memories. Or you can give everyone at a party or wedding access to the same album, so you have a nice collection of everyone’s photos at the end of the evening.

Of course, you have to be a bit careful who you share your albums with. Each participant can see all the photos in this album, so you have to trust them with your images. So make sure you only share it with your family or friends.

android

To share a photo album on Android phones, use the Google Photos app, which is already installed on most phones. Tap Photos at the bottom of the screen and select the pictures you want to put in your shared album. Then tap the plus sign at the top of the screen and choose “Shared Album”.

You can then enter a title for the album and optionally add more photos. When you’re done, tap “Share” at the top. You can select anyone with a Google account from your contacts through the app itself, but you can also link or share the album through other apps, such as WhatsApp.

To make sure anyone can contribute to the album, tap Share at the bottom of the app. Select your new album here and tap the three dots at the top right of the screen. Here you can allow all members to add photos via ‘Options’ under ‘Collaboration’.

Above your photos, you can always add new members to your album with the plus sign, or link with the corresponding icon. If you want to remove someone properly, find that person in the options, tap on the three dots and choose “Remove Person”.

iOS

If you have an Apple phone, you must first enable the album sharing option. Tap your name in Settings and navigate via iCloud to Photos, where you can turn on Shared Albums.

Then, in the photo app, go to the “Albums” tab and press “Add”. There you can choose “New Shared Album”. You give the new album a name, tap “Next,” then choose the contacts you want to add to the album.

If you want anyone to be able to add images, go back to the “Albums” tab, choose the shared album and select “People”. Here you need to check if the “Followers can post” option is enabled.

You can also invite new people here via “Invite other people”, or remove members. Tap the person you want to remove from your album and choose “Remove Follower” at the bottom.

