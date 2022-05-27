Lifehack: Have you ever seen the series? How To Remove Netflix Recommendation | NOW

Netflix tries to show you exactly what you want to see through all sorts of algorithms, but sometimes you want to exercise a little more control. This trick will fix one of Netflix’s most annoying problems.

We’re talking about the titles you’ve seen for a long time, but keep showing up in your recommendations. Or you’ve seen an episode or two of a series and concluded it’s not for you, after which Netflix continues to serve it.

It can be quite annoying to constantly be faced with shows or movies you’ve already started, especially if they’re replacing things you’d like to see.

Delete individual title

Removing an individual title from the “Look Further” row is quite simple. On your TV, select the title in the category and choose “Remove from Continue Watching” from the menu, although this may not work on all TV apps.

On mobile devices, this is done via the menu with the three dots under a title, where you can choose “Remove from row”. Via your desktop you must hold your cursor over the title of the film or series and click on the cross.

Erase your entire watch history

But if you’re reading this article, your annoyance has probably already passed a single headline and you’re ready for more rigorous action. Luckily, Netflix also offers the ability to view and delete your entire viewing history, albeit somewhat hidden.

The best way to find this option is through the desktop. Log in to Netflix through the browser and go to “Account” through your profile on the top right. Scroll down to “Profile & Parental Controls” and click “View” under “Viewing Activity”.

You will now see a list of everything you have watched on Netflix. With the crossed circle next to each title, you can delete this movie or series from your viewing history. Netflix then forgets that you have already watched it and no longer displays it in the “Continue watching” line.

Block movies or series

And if you have seen a film or a series elsewhere? You might get tired of Netflix keeping recommending something you’ve been watching on TV or in the movies for a long time, or you’re sure you never want to see. There is also a solution for this.

You can use Parental Controls settings to block individual titles on your Netflix account. Handy if you don’t want your kids watching anything, but also great for getting rid of recommendations.

In your browser, go to “Profile & Parental Controls” again, but this time to “Viewing Restrictions”. There you type the name of the movie or series and click on the correct title as soon as it appears. This way, this title will be added to your list of title restrictions and you won’t be bothered by it anymore.