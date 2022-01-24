Lieuwe de Witte new lecturer in fire prevention

Lieuwe de Witte was appointed professor of fire prevention at the Institute for Physical Security (IFV) on January 1. He will succeed René Hagen, who will bid farewell to the IFV in June.

Lieuwe de Witte has been employed by the IFV since 2015 as a senior researcher and teacher. During this period he was involved in the development of fire safety engineering in the field of research and education. He was also closely involved in the development of basic firefighting principles and practical research on smoke spread in residential buildings.

“Science makes its appearance”

De Witte is happy to start as a lecturer in fire prevention: “Fire safety is a skill. Science is increasingly entering the field of fire safety, for example in the field of influencing behaviour. However, most scientific knowledge is not new, but its application is. More emphasis will be placed on applied fire safety engineering (fire safety engineering), in which fire dynamics, fire and building physics, and behavior and response science form the basis . This includes a new goal-oriented approach in which design thinking and risk thinking form the link between science and practice.