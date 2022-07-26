Lidl’s distribution center in Zwaag has been taken over by the transport company VSDV from Zwaagdijk-Oost

ZWAAG – The transport company Van Straalen de Vries (VSDV) from Zwaagdijk-Oost signed on Tuesday July 26 the takeover of a former Lidl distribution center in Zwaag. Covering 8 hectares, the location provides sufficient space for the growing demand for storage and distribution, according to the transport company. The site should be operational in January 2023. VSDV is building a new logistics center in Zwaag

Negotiations have taken place between VSDV and the owner during the past period. After a number of adjustments, the transport company will use the location for the expansion of its own offices and storage spaces and for the efficient storage of customer goods.

growth space

VSDV had been looking for growth space in North Holland for some time, as the current offices and storage locations are reaching their maximum capacity. The location had to offer enough space and have the right facilities. With more than a hundred loading docks, a large number of parking spaces, a company canteen and numerous offices, this location is the right place in the region that meets all the wishes of the company from Zwaagdijk -Oost.

For VSDV, this achievement represents an investment in the future. With the expansion, the company meets customer needs while increasing employment in the region. Rober van Straalen, Managing Director of VSDV: “By investing in space for growth in these difficult times, we are showing confidence. We want to show our current and new customers and colleagues that we are aware of their needs and that we continue to anticipate them.

Key

Handover of the keys is scheduled for September, the following two months are reserved for work on the property. For example, the company canteen and the office and staff spaces will be modernized and the various office units will be merged into an open space promoting collaboration between teams. VSDV will initially use the storage space as is, in order to adapt it if necessary later.

About VSDV

Van Straalen de Vries is a family-owned logistics company and has grown over the years to become the leading haulier in the enterprising Netherlands. VSDV builds transport hubs, collaborates with local transport entrepreneurs and is at the forefront of green urban transport. With a modern fleet of nearly seven hundred towing vehicles and various trailers, LHVs, refrigerated trucks, low-loaders, moving-floor trailers, tippers and electric trucks, the company offers unparalleled flexibility and availability. This is how VSDV puts entrepreneurs in motion.