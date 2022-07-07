Liander installs mega battery in Alkmaar for grid space

Liander and GIGA Storage are launching pilots in Alkmaar, Amsterdam and Lelystad with mega batteries to create space on the power grid. The batteries charge during off-peak hours and provide power during peak hours, without overloading the grid. With this, both are ahead of the new energy law that is in preparation. Batteries of 10 to 20 megawatts will be installed in Alkmaar and Amsterdam, in Lelystad one of 25 megawatts.

Liander and other grid operators are far behind developments in terms of economy and sustainable power generation. In addition to this, there are also shortages of personnel and materials, which means that the reinforcement of the electricity network in the Alkmaar region and above will not be ready in 2025, but in 2026. A mega battery must provide temporary relief, especially between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. when it is just due.

Huibert Baud, Director Customer & Design at Liander on the pilots: “In this way, we learn how we can communicate the available capacity on the electricity network to our customers for each period, which network tariff should apply and whether the Developer business case can be combined with opportunities for other revenues such as congestion services. The first results are expected in 2023.”

The Dutch network operators are significantly expanding the electricity network in order to create sufficient capacity again for the present and the future. By 2030, approximately 30 billion euros will be invested. In addition to modernizing the power grid and installing mega-batteries, smart solutions are being sought, such as an “escape route” in areas with many wind and solar power generators.