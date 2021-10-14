LG compiles content list for licensed webOS platform

LG started licensing its webOS platform to third-party TV makers earlier this year and is now adding support for some major streaming apps.

From September until the end of the year, the company said it added support for Disney +, Vudu, Pandora, HBO Max, and Sling TV to the licensed webOS. Disney + will be available on the platform in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, States United and Latin America.

But Sling TV’s full channel lineup will be regionally limited, and Vudu will only be available on third-party webOS TVs in the US.

In February, LG announced that more than 20 global TV manufacturers, including RCA, Ayonz and Konka, had already signed up to the webOS partnership. WebOS TV licensees benefit from the LG user experience as well as features such as search, voice control, built-in artificial intelligence algorithms and connectivity. At the time, content integration options included Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, and LG Channels, the company’s ad-supported streaming service.

“The webOS platform is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to access millions of hours of movies and TV shows,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment , in a press release. “By welcoming other manufacturers to join the webOS TV ecosystem, we are embarking on a new path that will allow many new TV owners to experience the same user experience and functionality that is available on LG TVs. We look forward to introducing these new customers to the amazing world of webOS TV.