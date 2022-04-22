April 22, 5:29 PM









GORSSEL – For two years it was not possible to organize open days, but on Friday April 29 and Saturday April 30 and Saturday May 7 and Sunday May 8 people are welcome again in the rock garden of Annie and Appel Peppelenbos. The garden can be visited from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 29 Acaciaplein in Gorssel.

One garden that has seen growing interest in recent years is the Lewisia and Rhodohypoxis World Alpine Garden. The garden is slightly hidden behind a row of newly built houses. In the front garden of the terraced house you already have a taste of what you will see behind the house, a beautifully sloping medium sized rock garden of 300 square meters. Various biotopes have been created in the garden. Various plants from the Alps, the Himalayas, the Rocky Mountains, but also from South Africa and New Zealand have been planted here. Plants grown from seeds themselves, but also plants the couple have received or purchased in exchange from alpine friends from various parts of the world. Plants such as Lweisia, Saxifraga, Gentiana, Edelweiss and others are planted in the garden or stones. The garden is landscaped with natural stones such as tuff and lava rock. There is plenty to see for the true plant lover. Many witches’ brooms (small grafted conifers) and grafted shrubs were also planted. An eye-catcher in the garden, Rhodohypoxis is a very popular patio plant and can be grown by all plant lovers.

Ap and Annie devote every free hour to the rock garden and to growing the plants themselves by seed or cuttings. The rock garden is at its best in the spring. The couple like to tell visitors more about this hobby during open houses.

Admission, including a cup of coffee, is free. Visit the website for more information.

