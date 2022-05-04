With next weekend’s race in Miami, there are two races in the United States on the F1 calendar this season. Las Vegas will be added next year and Formula 1 finally seems to be breaking through in America, also to the surprise of seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

In recent years, under the impetus of its new American owner Liberty Media, Formula 1 has finally succeeded in becoming popular in America. Liberty Media’s new policy contributed to this, but the success of the F1 series “Drive to Survive” on Netflix should not be underestimated either.

The result will be three races in the United States of America from next year and a sport that is winning the hearts of more and more fans in America. Lewis Hamilton, who spends much of his free time in America, has also seen the American attitude towards Formula 1 change.

“The first race I drove here was Indianapolis in 2007,” Hamilton told ABC’s Good Morning America.

“But now with the growth of the Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’, we have two races in the United States and then we have another in Vegas next year. It’s going to be amazing.

“Everyone knows about NASCAR and obviously there are huge sports fans there.”

“But like I said, the show on Netflix, especially because of the pandemic, has made the sport hugely popular and now it’s really booming in America.”

According to Hamilton, it’s great to see how Formula 1 as a sport is increasingly connecting with fans and the race in Miami is a perfect opportunity to make the sport even more popular.

“When you grow up and see there’s still a big difference in passion for the sport between America and the rest of the world, it’s amazing how Formula 1 has achieved that,” Hamilton said.

“The love for sports is growing in the United States. There’s incredible fan support here.

“Miami is going to be an amazing experience for all of us, the racing community, the fans who will be there, the fans who will go there and have never seen an F1 race. The United States has a lot to offer. It’s incredibly exciting.