Lewandowski continues insane streak and has literally been a goal guarantee for months





Robert Lewandowski is working on a breathtaking series. The 33-year-old Pole after his goal against VfL Bochum (7-0) in no less than nineteen consecutive official Bayern Munich matches.

February 5 – Curfew was in effect in the Netherlands, Joe Biden had just taken over as President of the United States and the Eredivisie was recovering from a record month – Lewandowski failed to meet a target for his club for the last time. Hertha BSC lost that day 0-1 against The record champion, but kept the goalscorer under control.

Since then Lewandowski has literally been a guarantee of goals for Bayern. This makes his absence from the quarter-finals (for the German club which ended badly) with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League all the more bitter for the German record champion. The forward was out of circulation for some time due to an injury.

Despite dethroned Lewandowski Gerd Müller as the Bundesliga player with the most goals in a single season with 41 goals last season. After a quick elimination from the European Championship and a long four-week vacation, the striker is once again sharp as a knife.

“Age is just a number, it doesn’t tell you how old I really am. A year ago I was 27, but now more like 25 or 26 ‘, said (in this regard also) the inimitable Pole in conversation with Sports photo. My stats are better than ever. Because I really took four weeks off, I was able to prepare myself better than ever. I think I can go on for at least another four years.

Robert Lewandowski series:

Robert Lewandowski has been working statisticians overtime for ages. He did it even more with his goal against VfL Bochum.

* Lewandowski has now scored against all current Bundesliga teams. Bochum has of course been active at the second level for a long time.

* In thirteen consecutive home Bundesliga games, the Pole has hit the mark, a record at the highest level in Germany.

* In all competitions this season, Lewandowski has made eleven, in seven games.