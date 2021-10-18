Levels is Orange Lioness: “Never Thought, But Dreamed” | 1Limburg
Footballer Janou Levels de Herten presented himself to the Orange Lionesses for the first time on Monday.
L1 spoke to Levels on his first day at the KNVB training center in Zeist.
Tournaments
Levels is only 20 years old, but has already been selected for the Orange Lionesses. “I never thought about it, but I hoped and dreamed it. It’s great to have been selected, but I’m not satisfied yet.” Levels, 20, still has a lot of ambitions: “I want to play tournaments and be important for the team. I can still work on that.” She is satisfied with her first day. “I was very well received and I can’t wait to get to know them better.”
Herten
Levels was informed last Tuesday that she had been selected. This place in the selection did not go unnoticed at Herten either. “I got a lot of nice and positive feedback, also from SHH, where I played when I was young.”
Qualifying for the World Cup
The football star can show up at Zeist next week as the two World Cup qualifiers draw near. On Friday evening the Orange team will play against Cyprus and next Tuesday the Orange Lionesses will meet Belarus in Minsk. After two matches, the Netherlands are in second place in the group. Only the number one qualifies after ten matches directly for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.
