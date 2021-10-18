Levels is Orange Lioness: “Never Thought, But Dreamed” | 1Limburg

L1 spoke to Levels on his first day at the KNVB training center in Zeist.

Tournaments

Levels is only 20 years old, but has already been selected for the Orange Lionesses. “I never thought about it, but I hoped and dreamed it. It’s great to have been selected, but I’m not satisfied yet.” Levels, 20, still has a lot of ambitions: “I want to play tournaments and be important for the team. I can still work on that.” She is satisfied with her first day. “I was very well received and I can’t wait to get to know them better.”

Herten

Levels was informed last Tuesday that she had been selected. This place in the selection did not go unnoticed at Herten either. “I got a lot of nice and positive feedback, also from SHH, where I played when I was young.”

Read also: Footballer Janou Levels selected for Orange