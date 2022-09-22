First Lady Melissa Sandhu also attended the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York today, where President San Sandhu delivered his address. In response to the speech, the first lady responded on her Facebook page, “Let’s do our part as a country.”

He writes that the President has called on various world leaders to engage in dialogue to address the various challenges we all face globally. “Let us do our part as a country. Let us help each other as much as we can, love our nature, and love each other. Only if we do that we can become the best country in the world,” he said.

Among other things, President Santokhi called upon the leaders to take more action against the increasing threats and challenges. He cited the slowdown in economic recovery caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the worsening climate crisis associated with extreme weather events, the loss of biodiversity and ecosystems, the increase in poverty and famine, and the humanitarian crisis crisis.

President Sandhuki also drew attention to the vulnerability of countries in the Caribbean in the context of climate change. He mentions islands and low-lying coastal states that run enormous risks as a result of climate change.

The President said that since taking office two years ago, his government has been making efforts to bring Suriname’s economy back on track and move the country’s development from a very unacceptable state to the right track.