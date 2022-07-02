Although income flows to low-tax jurisdictions, relatively high FDI income goes to countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and countries in the Economic and Monetary Union. It can be assumed that it originates from very real investment activities.

As outflows to other transit countries such as Switzerland, Ireland and Luxembourg have not increased, it is unlikely that profits from other transit jurisdictions will end up in countries with lower tax rates.

Strict laws and regulations related to tax avoidance

The fact that less income from foreign direct investment flows through the Netherlands to low-tax countries may be related to new national and international laws and regulations. For example, from 2020 Irish tax authorities have banned the construction of a ‘double Irish with Dutch sandwich’, which was particularly popular among US tech companies. With this well-known tax system, multinational companies tried to reduce their tax burden by relocating profits through Ireland and the Netherlands in countries with lower tax rates.

Additionally, in the Netherlands, on January 1, 2021, the Withholding Tax Act In practice. This tax applies to interest or royalty payments made by a company established in the Netherlands to an affiliated company in a low-tax country. Especially the income under this withholding tax has decreased the most. For example, interest and royalty payments to LBJs in 2021 are no less than 96 percent of 2019.

The Netherlands continues to be a global leader in foreign direct investment

Although the flow of income to countries with lower tax rates is significantly reduced, the Netherlands generally remains a large flow country. According to DNB figures, the volume of inward foreign direct investment in 2021 was EUR 4,700 billion, an increase of EUR 200 billion compared to 2020. The Netherlands represents approximately 10% of the world total.

Incidentally, not all income from FDI through the Netherlands is taxable. Other features such as excellent legal infrastructure, investment protection, flexibility of corporate law and the presence of many financial, tax or legal service providers also make the Netherlands an attractive founding country.