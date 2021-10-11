Lego “gender neutral” now focuses toys on boys and girls
Lego commissioned a study showing that 71% of boys are afraid of being teased when playing with toys associated with girls. This fear is often shared by their parents. But conversely, so when girls play with toys associated with boys, it is much less the case.
“It is also because a behavior which is confused with the masculine in the company is more valuedMadeline Di Nonno, who led the investigation, told British newspaper The Guardian.
More inclusive
Lego is the world’s largest toy manufacturer. The company is doing its best to make its toys “more inclusive,” said Julia Goldin, head of production and marketing. Earlier this year, Lego showcased their so-called Pride collection, in which there is room for the LGBTI spectrum.
Traditionally, it’s mostly boys who walk away with Lego, but with a collection like Lego Dots, the company tries to appeal to both girls and boys. With this in mind, Lego wants to present elements such as care and healing at the same level as, for example, spatial awareness and problem solving – elements that can be found mainly in collections that were mainly aimed at boys.
Female models
Lego does not categorize its products into “boys” or “girls” categories: the company’s website allows you to choose based on a specific “interest”, such as “children’s robots”, “fancy” or ” space “. “The products are tested on both girls and boys,” says Julia Goldin, director of marketing, “and we use female models more often.”
Lego’s research was carried out with nearly seven thousand children aged 6 to 14 and their parents. Respondents come from the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, China and USA.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”