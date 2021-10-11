Lego “gender neutral” now focuses toys on boys and girls

Lego commissioned a study showing that 71% of boys are afraid of being teased when playing with toys associated with girls. This fear is often shared by their parents. But conversely, so when girls play with toys associated with boys, it is much less the case.

“It is also because a behavior which is confused with the masculine in the company is more valuedMadeline Di Nonno, who led the investigation, told British newspaper The Guardian.

More inclusive

Lego is the world’s largest toy manufacturer. The company is doing its best to make its toys “more inclusive,” said Julia Goldin, head of production and marketing. Earlier this year, Lego showcased their so-called Pride collection, in which there is room for the LGBTI spectrum.