Left-wing candidate Petro wins the presidential election in Colombia | Abroad

Mon. Jun 20th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

French legislative elections: Macron loses the absolute majority | Abroad French legislative elections: Macron loses the absolute majority | Abroad 2 min read

French legislative elections: Macron loses the absolute majority | Abroad

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 80
Météo France: record temperature possible at peak heat wave | Abroad Météo France: record temperature possible at peak heat wave | Abroad 1 min read

Météo France: record temperature possible at peak heat wave | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 day ago 91
Code red in some regions of France, record temperatures up to 46 degrees expected | NOW Code red in some regions of France, record temperatures up to 46 degrees expected | NOW 1 min read

Code red in some regions of France, record temperatures up to 46 degrees expected | NOW

Harold Manning 1 day ago 76
Two men drowned in the North Sea off Belgium Two men drowned in the North Sea off Belgium 1 min read

Two men drowned in the North Sea off Belgium

Harold Manning 2 days ago 89
UK government experiments with electronic tracking of asylum seekers | NOW UK government experiments with electronic tracking of asylum seekers | NOW 2 min read

UK government experiments with electronic tracking of asylum seekers | NOW

Harold Manning 2 days ago 89
UK minister calls halt to Rwanda immigration plan outrageous UK minister calls halt to Rwanda immigration plan outrageous 2 min read

UK minister calls halt to Rwanda immigration plan outrageous

Harold Manning 2 days ago 108

You may have missed

Logo van de Dagblad van het Noorden Why is Kate Bush scoring another big hit with Running Up That Hill? The fourth season of the Netflix series Stranger Things responds 2 min read

Why is Kate Bush scoring another big hit with Running Up That Hill? The fourth season of the Netflix series Stranger Things responds

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 21
Let Noordas come Let Noordas come 3 min read

Let Noordas come

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 44
Omroep Flevoland - Sport - Roeier Van Sprang wins silver at the World Cup in Poland Omroep Flevoland – Sport – Roeier Van Sprang wins silver at the World Cup in Poland 1 min read

Omroep Flevoland – Sport – Roeier Van Sprang wins silver at the World Cup in Poland

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 34
Left-wing candidate Petro wins the presidential election in Colombia | Abroad Left-wing candidate Petro wins the presidential election in Colombia | Abroad 2 min read

Left-wing candidate Petro wins the presidential election in Colombia | Abroad

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 35