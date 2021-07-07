LED Magazine – Signify acquires UK wireless monitoring specialist

Signify announced the acquisition of Telensa Holdings Ltd, a UK expert in wireless monitoring and control systems for smart cities.

With Telensa, Signify adds a narrowband and TALQ compatible solution to its systems. This will allow Signify to serve a larger group of customers by making smart city infrastructure affordable for cities using unlicensed radio space.

Under its own brand

Telensa will continue to sell its systems under its own brand. Together, the 2 companies will be able to serve cities around the world who wish to benefit from the advantages of connected lighting.

Telensa, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, was founded in 2005 and employs 58 people. To date, Telensa has sold around 100 networks connecting more than 2 million light points in more than 400 cities around the world. Recent projects in the United States, Brazil, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, Australia and New Zealand have demonstrated the global reach of Telensa’s operations.