LeBron James takes aim, but NBA still has enough vaccine skeptics

LeBron James: vaccinated, but no clear position. AFP Image

Anyone who wants to exercise in a gym in the US cities of New York and San Francisco must get the vaccine or the doors will remain closed. Yes, this policy also applies to the highest paid pros, as evidenced by the preparation for the new NBA season. The basketball league has a persistent problem: some players refuse the shot. In New York and San Francisco, it can cost them half the games.

Kyrie Irving: Not vaccinated at home. AP Image

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was absent from Barclays Center during the club’s annual media day last week. While his prominent colleagues Kevin Durant and James Harden were interviewed at the stadium, most notably by comedian David Letterman, Kyrie called Irving via video link. The 29-year-old playmaker, a third of Brooklyn’s star trio, turned out to be home. not vaccinated.

Moral objections



His vaccine status was a personal matter, said Irving, who asked the report to respect his privacy. His aunt voiced for him in a magazine last week Rolling stone his aversion to the jab. Irving would have moral objections. On social media, he followed accounts that broadcast the strangest vaccine conspiracy theories. His absence from the Barclays Center confirmed suspicions that Irving had not received the blow.

Irving has a little over a week to change his mind. Brooklyn will play its first home game of the season on October 24. All players in New York must have had at least one vaccination. In the Manhattan neighborhood, rival New York Knicks proudly announced that all players have now been vaccinated.

Andrew Wiggins: Religious reason. AFP Image

That the NBA wants to comply with host city guidelines has been shown in the case of Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco club. The 26-year-old Canadian, a major water carrier for Stephen Curry, refused the vaccine. It is only for religious and medical reasons that cities want to make an exception. Wiggins cited the first reason, but his request was denied.

Personal research



Irving and Wiggins aren’t the only basketball players to refuse the vaccine. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal repeated the mistaken claim that the vaccine would have little effect on his club’s media day. Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic) did his “own research” including speeches by former President Donald Trump, who was one of the first to get the vaccine.

Only Irving and Wiggins may have to watch the home games. Training with their teammates is also not allowed. Plus, they don’t get paid for missed matches. Irving earns $ 34 million a year, Wiggins $ 27 million. This can be a motivation to turn around again. The pressure from teammates is likely to weigh more heavily. Golden State and especially Brooklyn are contenders for the title this year.

The NBA is upset by the problem. A vaccination obligation was not voted by the competition during negotiations with the players’ union. This applies to coaches, physiotherapists and equipment suppliers who approach players.

It is a small minority that is heard the most and the loudest in the NBA, where more than 90% of players are vaccinated. That’s exactly what the focus should be on, said Michelle Roberts, president of the players’ union. She mentioned the low vaccination rate in the United States, still only 55 percent. “We should be talking about how, as a country, we can follow the lead of NBA players.”

headache



The possible absence of a star actor in the main title contender is always a priority plot, because especially Irving, a member of the executive committee of the players’ union, causes headaches.

Brooklyn’s virtuoso playmaker has a straightforward, but often unmistakable personality. A benefactor, but at the same time someone who once said he believed the earth was flat. We still don’t know if he meant. When he didn’t want to play for several weeks last season, even his coaches didn’t know why.

He attended training camp in San Diego last week, but he’ll likely have to miss the first exhibition game at Barclays Center next Friday.

The NBA held its breath last week on Los Angeles Lakers’ media day, as LeBron James had also previously dodged questions about his vaccine status. The face of the competition had already given up, he revealed this time. “I was very skeptical, but after doing my research I decided it was better for me and my environment.”

He didn’t want to take on a pioneering role, said James, who speaks regularly on social issues. “Everyone decides their own body.” The passive attitude of him and his vaccinated colleagues drew much criticism. “They don’t take the responsibility that comes with being famous,” basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told Rolling Stone. “Athletes don’t have to be the spokespersons for the government, but in this case it’s about the health of the people.”