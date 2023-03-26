26 mrt 2023 om 09:00Update: 2 uur geleden

In Lebanon, daylight saving time has not yet officially started, as Minister Najib Mikati decided on Thursday that the clocks would not move forward one hour until April 20. But a large part of the population is already switching to summer time anyway, because it does not agree with the minister.

Christians in Lebanon in particular do not agree that daylight saving time does not start until April 20. As a result, the country now has two different times.

The influential Maronite Church called the decision a surprise. “There has been no consultation and no review of international standards.”

This is why the church finally decided to switch to daylight saving time, as did many other Christian organizations and the two main television networks LBCI and MTV. “Lebanon is not an island,” replied LBCI.

MP Waddah Sadek was angry at the minister’s decision. “It was decided without thinking about the consequences and the confusion.”

DST starts later due to Ramadan

The postponement of summer time is an administrative procedure, according to the Lebanese minister. But according to many people, he postponed daylight saving time so that Muslims in the country could fast one hour less during Ramadan.

A Shiite MP had asked the minister on Thursday to shift the clock later because of Ramadan. Mikati then said it was not possible, but reversed that decision the same day.

National telecommunications providers have asked customers to change the time on their devices themselves, as they can automatically switch to daylight saving time.