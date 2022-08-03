Leadership: 4 Ways to Provide Direction, Frameworks, and Direction as a Leader

Leadership demonstrates exemplary behavior, says Renée de Boo, People & Change Partner at KPMG Netherlands. We asked him what exemplary behavior we would like to see from leaders? “We see that four basic behaviors, or values ​​if you will, are crucial.”

The role of the leader is characterized by the creation of a so-called “sustaining space”, according to De Boo. It refers to the space in which people work together on the future of the organization.

De Boo: “A healthy and safe ‘waiting space’ requires the leader to be able to conduct a dialogue, so that a process of ‘meaning-making’ can begin. In this way, a common sense is given to circumstances, developments and how to respond to them.

“Leadership is also about demonstrating exemplary behavior,” says De Boo. But what exemplary behavior would we like to see from leaders? “We see that four basic behaviors, or values ​​if you will, are crucial. Four keys to providing direction, frameworks and direction as a leader.

Key 1 – Empathy: active listening to understand

Empathy is the ability to empathize, without judgment, with the thoughts and experiences of others. In individual interaction, this requires leaders to make space for the human dimension. Invite to share personal stories.

Key 2 – Curiosity: Ask questions to explore

Curiosity is about the ability to view information from different angles for balanced decision-making. Curiosity also means actively questioning, investigating and entering into conversation. Especially now that the Netherlands often operates in a hybrid way, in many cases physical coordination is therefore difficult, it is important to make extra efforts to bring personal and organizational information to light.

Key 3 – Resilience: dialogue to create a waiting space

Humans are naturally very resilient. But resilience, adapting to difficult situations and ultimately growing through them, takes a lot of energy. Providing structure, routines and clear frameworks helps to facilitate the management of a difficult situation and thus contributes to our resilience. Setting realistic short-term goals is an effective method of maintaining a sense of progress, which helps us last longer.

Key 4 – Humility: seek reflection and stillness to reconcile dilemmas

Although the reflex is to focus on managing the acute situation, one must at the same time consider the long-term effects of the current decision-making. It requires the ability to recognize, respect and reconcile dilemmas. For the ability to think in systems and patterns rather than linear cause and effect relationships. And to be able to reflect, in the midst of all this turmoil, on the raison d’être of the organization. When you are asked why you exist as an organization and what values ​​guide you.

