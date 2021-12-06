Lead Me Home is a heartbreaking documentary from the creators of Athlete A

The documentary will be available from November 30 Take me home on Netflix. It takes less than 40 minutes for the creators to paint a harsh, penetrating picture of the homeless in America. As a viewer, you realize that in many cases this can happen to anyone. Read the film review by Take me home.

Half a million souls

500,000 people live on the streets in the United States. These people are homeless and must find a safe place to spend the night each night. It is a precarious situation, and in Take me home documentary filmmakers Jon Shenk and Pedro Kos capture the dramatic situation from different angles.

The world and the cities are raging, while they, the outcasts, are completely in slow motion seem to work. The lives of homeless residents of Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco revolve around their own axis: that’s what makers mean. They stand still, while we continue to live. This fact is perfectly portrayed in this fairly short documentary with strong editing and music. So before the holidays it’s definitely worth checking out, just to remember that most of us aren’t that bad yet. 3.5 stars.

To throw

This documentary is directed by Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk (Athlete A).

