Lawrence Sweek Floors Awesome Sprint Toon Ears, Bitcoin Finals | X²O Trophy 2021
After an internship in Mallorca, Tom Pitcock was back on the field in Hummel. Nevertheless, when the Airties immediately picked up speed, Britain initially seemed to be in its Siesta.
In the X²O Cup the leader quickly put Iserbyt and co in 20 seconds, but in the meantime INEOS Grenadiers Rider put together a good catch-up race.
When Bitcoin finally came to the followers, Airtz’s dress worked like a red cloth for a bull.
The British went mad and the leader’s front vanished like snow in the sun. With 4 more rounds to go, everything had to be redone.
Meanwhile, when Bitcoin pulls out all the stops as it enters the last lap, Iserbyt crawls quietly towards the head of the race.
Sweek and Earts gritted their teeth, but were able to escape with the two of them suddenly after a solid push from Britain.
Sweek was finally in the sprint and, after one final attempt, was allowed to raise his hands in the air. A strong Bitcoin fell but finished 5th when he returned.
Lawrence Sweek (1st): “I’m been participating in a win for a long time, which is why I was extra happy today. I’m not sure about my sprint, but I’m not fully on my wheel.”
“The sprint was really long and not long, but I had a very difficult time in the last meters. Of course, this victory is not close to the World Cup.”
Doon Airs (2nd): “Initially I got a break, I knew Bitcoin didn’t start right. That’s why I thought it was important to push him out of the race. It didn’t work out in the end, but in the end he changed himself, and then came out with a fall.”
“In principle, I still had a good sprint on my feet, but I should have become a parker first. Lawrence (Sweek) was a little more active.”
Rat Iserbit (3e): “I saw Lawrence (Sweek) very well from the start. So glad he was able to finish it. It definitely deserved it. I never went up the hole. That’s why I’m glad he finished. The team needs to win to retain the win.”
“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”