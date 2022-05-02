Lavrov: Washington is in charge of NATO and the European Union

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, NATO and the EU have resigned themselves to Washington’s supremacy. According to him, all countries believe that it is only worth listening to the United States exclusively, he said in an interview with the Italian broadcaster Mediaset, distributed by the Russian state news agency TASS.

“And both NATO and the EU have resigned themselves to being their ‘Master of the House’ in Washington,” Lavrov said. “And in Washington, they have decided that there is only one world power in the world, and they are always talking about it.”

Lavrov also accused the United States and Canada of training “neo-Nazi units” that are part of the Ukrainian military. He seems to refer mainly to the Azov regiment, whose members are still at the Azovstel factory in Mariupol.

“There are publications confirming that the Americans, and especially the Canadians, played a key role in the preparation of the extremist, apparently neo-Nazi subdivisions for Ukraine,” the minister said, noting which publications he was referring to.