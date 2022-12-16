Launch of the biennial artistic event Biennale Noordwijk.

Today, December 15, was the launch event of the Biennale Noordwijk 2023. The 1st edition of this biannual artistic event was immediately well on the map. The launch of this biannual art event took place at the Hof van Holland in Noordwijk Binnen. Forty people showed up. Artists, people working in the art and culture sector. And of course the people who organize the biennial…

Alderman for Culture Roberto ter Hark welcomed everyone and recalled the context. In the years to come, the municipality wants to work with art in the public space. An approach was made with the arts sector in Noordwijk. More quality. Two lines are followed.

One approach focuses on existing art. The beautiful sculptures and installations that are already there in the streets and in the squares of the villages of Noordwijk aan Zee, Noordwijk Binnen, Noordwijkerhout and De Zilk. The art is to do more with it.

The other approach is to acquire a new art. The Biennale Noordwijk organizes an art event every 2 years for this purpose. In 2023 for the first time. New art in the landscape, in the villages, so that everyone can admire it.

During the biennial, the works will be hung outside. In public space. Everyone can see them there. The works show how artists react to our landscape, to our history, to who we are. We give them all the space. Our space, said the alderman.

