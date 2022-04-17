Launch of Intel Arc desktop boards may be delayed

According to the lessor Enthusiastic citizen Intel has postponed the launch of its Arc desktop GPUs until late Q2, early Q3. Earlier rumors pointed to a May or early June release. The reason for the delay is unknown, although we saw in a recent Geekbench result that video cards could benefit from some optimization.

The leaker also shared some details about the models expected in Arc’s desktop lineup. The series would initially consist of four cards: the A770, A750, A580 and A380. The A770 should be comparable in performance to Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Ti, although there’s still some uncertainty about the amount of memory. The A580 will likely come with 8GB of memory. A higher Intel Arc 9 series could also be in the works. The information doesn’t quite match previous leaks, which also mentioned an A780 and an A350, and no A750s.

Intel itself hasn’t released much on desktop arcs. A company employee hinted in a recent Blender test video that the maps would be released this quarter. In a teasing two weeks ago, “Intel Arc A-Series Limited Edition Graphics” was quoted as the delivery date for this summer.

Source:

Wccftech