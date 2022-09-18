latest episode of Au Pairs & start Beer Masters on the best beer

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been featured in the series au pair followed four young girls who started working as au pairs in the United States. Tonight we see the final episode. See all of Gids.tv’s TV tips for Tuesday, August 23 below.

Montfragüe National Park

Tonight is also time for the second episode of the new season of We are almost there! The group travels from Salamanca to a campsite in the middle of the nature reserve of Montfragüe National Park. In addition, we see the first episode of beer masters. Which home brewer makes the best beers in Europe? We’ll see it on Discovery in the coming weeks.

These are Gids.tv’s TV tips for Tuesday, August 23.

Key lock: au pair

8:25 p.m.

Tonight we see the final episode of the third season of au pair on NPO 3. Noah (19), Emma (23), Imre (19) and Wendie (23) traveled for three months to Miami, ‘The City of Magic’, to work as au pairs in American host families. The four girls are away from home for a long time for the first time. And this while they are in a crucial phase of life on the way to adulthood. Young people come into contact with a different culture, language and social background.

Action movie: The Bourne Identity

8:30 p.m.

In the action movie The Bourne Identity A drowning man is rescued from the Mediterranean Sea with two bullets and a bank number in his body. He has lost his memory and has no other assets either. The bank number is the only clue to his past. As soon as it is verified, all hell breaks loose. Since he doesn’t know who he is, he doesn’t know why everyone keeps shooting at him. With the help of Marie, he goes in search of his identity in Switzerland.

Live: Benfica – Dynamo Kyiv (Champions League play-off)

8:53 p.m.

From 8:25 p.m. we see the preview and at 9 p.m. the live report of the Benfica – Dinamo kyiv match, the return to the Champions League play-offs. Only one of the two teams can secure a spot in the Million Dollar Ball group stage.

We are almost there: the owner of the campsite makes paella

9:27 p.m.

Tonight is the second episode of the new season of We are almost there! Led by a guide, the group visits Montfragüe National Park. No one has to cook after the excursion. The campsite manager prepares a big pot for the whole group with one of Spain’s most famous dishes: paella.

New: beer masters

9:30 p.m.

In the new program beer mastersTo be seen each week on Discovery from tonight, five teams from five different countries will face off, including the duo Maaike and Amy from Amsterdam and the Belgians Nicolas and Sven.

Horror movie: the brilliant

11:17 p.m.

Jack Torrance and his family watch the horror movie the brilliant they move into the gigantic but isolated and empty Overlook Hotel. A little away from civilization. Far from the alcoholism that thwarts Jack’s writing career. A far cry from the violent outbursts that plague Jack’s past. But his son Danny worries about it. Clairvoyant Danny realizes that the evil spirits roaming the hotel are looking for his special gift.