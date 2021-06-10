Last chance! Win 4 tickets and go on an adventure with this Eindhoven VR experience

Do you want to exhibit De Mol in New Zealand, or free hostages in De Dag? It is possible, just in Eindhoven. We can offer four free tickets!

You can have an unforgettable VR experience with three friends, family members or colleagues in The park’s play area on avenue des Châtaignes.

Play arcade games first, then choose one of four experiences 30 minutes, where you can roam freely in a virtual world: fight zombies with the coolest weapons in The Hallow, save the K3 ladies from Egypt, unmask De Mol in beautiful New Zealand, or free hostages in De Dag. Register and win four free tickets worth 160.- €.

This is how you participate

It is very simple. Sign up below. Then you automatically have a chance to win one of these four cards and subscribe to the indebuurt Breda newsletter. Great, you are always up to date with the best news and stories in your city. Are you already receiving the newsletter? High! Even then, you can just participate in the promotion. Don’t worry, you won’t receive the newsletter twice.

You can participate in this promotion until Thursday, June 17, 2021. The winners will automatically receive a message, after which the prize will be sent.