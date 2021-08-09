Landmark California fire burns nearly 200,000 acres

In Greenville, California, the street sign is one of the few items that survived violent fires. Beeld Getty Images

“We are witnessing a fire that even veterans among our firefighters have not seen in their entire careers,” said a spokesperson for the California Fire Department. Washington post. Named after the street in Plumas County where the fire started on July 13, the Dixie Fire has now burned nearly 198,000 acres.

Five thousand firefighters were deployed to contain the blaze. Three were injured. The danger has not yet passed. According to authorities, around 21% of fires are under control. It may take weeks for the fire to completely extinguish.

Greenville almost ignited last week. Beeld Getty Images

In recent days, the historic town of Greenville, founded in the 19th century during the California Gold Rush, has almost burned down. There are no known deaths, although three residents are still missing.

The isolated town of Indian Valley exuded the atmosphere of a classic western with its classic buildings, as if time had stood still there. The inhabitants lived mainly on cattle breeding. “It’s hard to explain,” said Mr. Kelly of nearby Crescent Mills. The New York Times. “It was one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen.”

On Sunday, the thick smoke of forested northern California began to dissipate. As a result, the temperature will reach around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming days. There is a risk that the fire will start again. At the same time, emergency services will soon be better able to deploy planes and helicopters. “As soon as the skies are clear, we will be able to fly again,” said a spokesperson for the US Forest Service.

The Greenville Fire Department is working overtime. Beeld Getty Images

The cause of the Dixie fire is still unknown. It may have been ignited after a tree fell on an electrical cable. It was then able to spread easily due to extreme drought and strong winds. Ten other forest fires are currently raging in the state. “We just have to admit that these fires are fueled by climate change,” California Governor Gavin Newsom told CNN.

According to scientists, global warming has made the region much hotter and drier over the past three decades. Five of the largest wildfires in California since records began in 1932 date back to the past five years. The heaviest was the so-called “August complex fire” last year. It was created by an amalgamation of more than thirty fires after a lightning strike.