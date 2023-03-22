“Land conservation and more space for the use of animal manure, otherwise no agricultural agreement” | Dairy.nl
Dairy parties join forces
The parity partners in dairy farming draw a clear line in the negotiations of the agricultural agreement. Only when concrete agreements can be reached on the availability of land and the adjustment of the possibilities for the use of manure will the parties continue to talk about an agricultural agreement. “There is no reason to talk about long-term scenarios and visions without a solid and viable basis,” said Henk Bleker, president of the NMV, in a response.
The main representatives (LTO Dairy Farming, Dutch Dairy Farmers Union, Nederlands Agrarische Jongeren Kontakt, Agractie, De Natuurweide and Netwerk Grondig) have produced a document in which they explain what is needed to provide a perspective for the dairy farming sector to The Netherlands. They delivered this document both to Minister Adema and to the main table of the Agricultural Accord this evening. No ultimatum is attached to this document. “Let’s talk about content first,” Bleker says in an early response. If nothing comes out, we can always issue an ultimatum.
Pain points not yet discussed
“We’ve had interesting discussions for weeks about the long-term vision and the different scenarios that might come with it, but we haven’t discussed the major pain points so far,” Bleker continues. “The financial consequences of the removal of the derogation are hitting the sector at lightning speed. This will have major consequences for many businesses. Sufficient agricultural land must be and remain available to meet the desires for extensification and terroir. We do not want landscaped land in the transition zones, but a voluntary commitment by the farmer to nature in exchange for good remuneration. In addition, we advocate a considerable expansion of the possibilities for using animal manure.
PAS and KDW detectors
In a press release, the joint lawyers stress once again that an agricultural agreement will only be concluded when a solution is found for the journalists of the PAS and the critical deposit value (KDW) is removed from the law.
Dairy parties agree on basic farming requirements
Over the past few months, the parties in the chain involved in discussing/cooperating on the agriculture deal have worked hard to provide insight into the components that are important to the agriculture sector’s perspective. The joint dairy farming advocates (LTO Dairy Farming, Dutch Dairy Farmers Union, Nederlands Agrarisch Jongeren Kontakt, Agractie Nederland, De Natuurweide and Netwerk Grondig) have worked closely together during this process to safeguard the interests of dairy farmers. Many tasks come together on the dairy farm, which means that this sector is hit hard by the many political proposals.
Central themes of soil and the use of animal manure
Good progress has been made at the table of the dairy and veal sector to arrive at solutions. In the interest of the member dairy farmers, a number of agreements must be central which serve as the basis for the eventual conclusion of the agricultural agreement. These agreements must relate, among other things, to the availability of land for dairy farming, the preservation of the agricultural destination and the guarantee of the participation and voice of farmers in regional processes. Furthermore, the loss of the derogation has major consequences for the income situation of dairy producers. There is therefore a need for a new system to be put in place at the farm level to get the most out of manure spreading and in which targeting is central. Dairy farming can only contribute to social objectives in the areas of climate, nature and water quality if agreements can be reached in the agricultural agreement on these interrelated elements.
Only further elaboration after good agreements
The cooperating dairy organizations continue to join forces to achieve an Agricultural Convention which offers prospects for dairy farming. At the same time, they also draw a line. If it is not possible to reach appropriate agreements on the mentioned elements, further elaboration of the agricultural agreement is useless. Furthermore, the parties once again confirm that an agreement can only be reached if there is a solution for the PAS detectors and if the critical deposit value (KDV) is removed from the law.
“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”