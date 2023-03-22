“Land conservation and more space for the use of animal manure, otherwise no agricultural agreement” | Dairy.nl

Dairy parties join forces

The parity partners in dairy farming draw a clear line in the negotiations of the agricultural agreement. Only when concrete agreements can be reached on the availability of land and the adjustment of the possibilities for the use of manure will the parties continue to talk about an agricultural agreement. “There is no reason to talk about long-term scenarios and visions without a solid and viable basis,” said Henk Bleker, president of the NMV, in a response.

The main representatives (LTO Dairy Farming, Dutch Dairy Farmers Union, Nederlands Agrarische Jongeren Kontakt, Agractie, De Natuurweide and Netwerk Grondig) have produced a document in which they explain what is needed to provide a perspective for the dairy farming sector to The Netherlands. They delivered this document both to Minister Adema and to the main table of the Agricultural Accord this evening. No ultimatum is attached to this document. “Let’s talk about content first,” Bleker says in an early response. If nothing comes out, we can always issue an ultimatum. Pain points not yet discussed “We’ve had interesting discussions for weeks about the long-term vision and the different scenarios that might come with it, but we haven’t discussed the major pain points so far,” Bleker continues. “The financial consequences of the removal of the derogation are hitting the sector at lightning speed. This will have major consequences for many businesses. Sufficient agricultural land must be and remain available to meet the desires for extensification and terroir. We do not want landscaped land in the transition zones, but a voluntary commitment by the farmer to nature in exchange for good remuneration. In addition, we advocate a considerable expansion of the possibilities for using animal manure. PAS and KDW detectors In a press release, the joint lawyers stress once again that an agricultural agreement will only be concluded when a solution is found for the journalists of the PAS and the critical deposit value (KDW) is removed from the law.