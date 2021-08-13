Lamborghini’s Ultimate Poster Car Returns | Car

Lamborghini reissues the legendary Countach. The first prototype of the Countach, then almost alien, was unveiled exactly 50 years ago. Now the first photos of the new model have appeared on the Internet.











The new car will be officially unveiled on August 15 at Pebble Beach in the United States, but as expected, photos of these cars are often prematurely leaked onto the web – whether or not they are initiated by the factory itself. same. This also applies to the new Countach, of which Lamborghini itself has only officially shown a few details.

According to the famous German plug Automotive and sport is the new Countach based on the Sian. This means that the newcomer, who officially has the LPI 800-4 on top, will get an 800bhp, four-wheel drive V12. Production would also be limited to 112 units. Thanks to the twelve cylinders, the battery and the super capacitor, the hybrid generates 812 hp.

Lamborghini Countach. © Auto Motor und Sport



The last Countach left the Lamborghini factory 31 years ago. Around 2,000 examples of the icon V12 have been built since 1973, as an angular heirloom of the graceful Miura. Two years earlier, in 1971, the first prototype was presented at the Geneva Motor Show – exactly 50 years ago.

As the smaller Urraco had to be mass-produced at the same time, the development of the Countach took a long time. The Italians delivered the first customer vehicle in 1974. The design language of the angular sports car runs through the model portfolio to this day, with the exception of the Urus. The longitudinally placed V12 mid-engine was modified during the construction period and produced 455 hp in the final stage.

Lamborghini Countach. © Auto Motor und Sport





