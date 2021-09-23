La Palma lava flows approach the sea, afraid of toxic fumes
This can lead to explosions and the release of toxic fumes. The authorities therefore closed part of the sea near the island to keep onlookers at bay.
1000 degrees
Drone footage shows several lava flows are on their way to the coast. They destroy everything in their path, including a school. Authorities have evacuated around 6,000 of the island’s 83,000 residents since Sunday. For safety reasons, dozens of Dutch holidaymakers were also relocated as the access roads to their hotel threatened to be blocked by the volcanic eruption.
The lava flow has a temperature of around 1000 degrees and was located about 2 kilometers from the coast last night. Then the lava moved at a speed of about 200 meters per hour. It is still not known when the sea will be reached, as the speed may also change again.
Desperate to save property
Meanwhile, people living in places where lava flows are desperate to save their belongings. In Todoque, emotional people load furniture, bicycles, mattresses, clothes and other objects into vehicles.
“The most important thing is to bring documents with us that document our property rights,” a resident told RTVE. “They’re going to ask about it later when there’s nothing left here.”
As far as is known, the eruption of Cumbre Vieja caused no casualties, but there was a great deal of property damage. At least 320 buildings were reportedly destroyed. Regional leader Angel Victor Torres expects the damage to amount to 400 million euros.
