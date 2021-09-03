L1mburg Central: Máxima on a beer excursion in Gulpen | 1Limburg

Queen Máxima visits the Gulpener beer brewery, free vacation for flood victims, stories about the NK mountain bike course and more news about Limburg.

The themes of the L1mburg Centraal show on Thursday, September 2:

Queen Máxima visits the Gulpener brewery

Queen Máxima was in Limburg. She visited the Gulpener Brewery in Gulpen to see with her own eyes how the brewery makes its drinks in a sustainable way. The brewery received an award for this, the Koning Willem I Prijs. Máxima toured local producers of barley and wheat, the raw materials for beer. She also visited the Reijmerstok hop fields.

Surprised by Remkes’ candidacy as an informant

Surprise and amazement in provincial politics to learn that Acting Governor Johan Remkes will likely be the new informant in The Hague. His party, the VVD, approached him to allow a new coalition in the House of Representatives after all previous failed attempts. Remkes assumes he can combine the two heavy functions.

Free vacations for disaster victims

The first Limburg family invited for a free holiday in Zeeland arrived at a campsite in Burgh-Haamstede. In total, around a hundred midweeks and weekends are offered to victims of the July flood.

The hustle and bustle of the NK mountain bike course

The Dutch national mountain bike championships, which will take place in Sittard in a week and a half, are causing a stir. The owner of the Watersley site wanted to add a spectacular piece to the track, a new layout in a hillside forest, however… he did so without a permit! And that is why the municipality has now imposed a sanction on him. But the NK can continue.

Pitlane against Max Verstappen in Zandvoort

This weekend, Max Verstappen will compete for a victory at Zandvoort for the first time in his F1 career in his own country. In Pitlane, Sem Caelen and Xavier Maassen are considering the Dutch GP, which was not on the calendar in recent decades.

Unwanted Asians in Eijsden

Less than three years ago, no one had heard of the Asian hornet. Logical, because this exotic invasion has no place here. The three-centimeter-wide insect has therefore been making progress in the south of our province for several years and a new nest was found this week; this time in Eisden.