L1mburg Central: Maastricht is ready for King’s Day | 1Limburg

Ribbons for more than two hundred (un)known Limburgers, Jon van Eerd on King’s Day and other news from Limburg.

This is L1mburg Central from Tuesday 26 April 2022.

Maastricht is ready for King’s Day

It was planned for years and on Wednesday it will finally happen. Maastricht is now completely ready for King’s Day. Officially, this royal family visit lasts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but the city will be celebrating all day. All the omens are favorable, the weather will be gloriously sunny and tens of thousands of visitors will come.

Watch here the whole report.

Ribbons for more than two hundred (un)known Limburgers

More than two hundred known and unknown Limburgers received a ribbon on the eve of King’s Day this year. Most of them became members of the Order of Orange Nassau. We examine three sites, in Venray, Roermond and Maastricht.

Watch here the whole report.

Jon van Eerd on King’s Day

Actor and theater producer Jon van Eerd is one of the people who will meet the king and his family. From Maastricht. What is his role on King’s Day?

Watch here the whole report.

Oxygen rehearses for the royal couple

She has already performed for Jennifer Lopez in America and on Wednesday, Jennifer Romen will be able to dance for Willem Alexander and Maxima. Romen caused a stir in the United States with his group Oxygen. This earned the young Maastricht resident the Prince Bernard Cultuurfonds Inspiration Prize. She wants to translate those royal compliments into a spectacular performance on Wednesday.

Watch here the whole report.

The Amstel Gold Race extends its collaboration with Valkenburg

The arrival of the Amstel Gold Race will remain in the municipality of Valkenburg for the next five years. The contract between the cycling organization and the alderman was signed today in the communal grotto. The municipality pays the organization 130,000 euros per year to be the point of arrival.