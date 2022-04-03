“L., 29, from Rotterdam, deliberately infects women with HIV”

In Rotterdam, three women recently reported that 29-year-old Surinamese LP De Rotterdammer allegedly infected his bed partners with the HIV virus.

The women told their story to RTL and said that six women have now contracted HIV through L. Because, according to his ex-partners, he is silent about his illness, they warn women who have or have had a relationship with him. In a short time, L. recently became a father several times.

The victims want to tackle him and have hired a lawyer. But according to a spokesperson for the public prosecutor’s office, it is “legally impossible” to prosecute L.. “It is impossible to prove that the women contracted the HIV virus specifically through this man”, declares the public prosecutor’s office.

The lawyer who represents the three women admits that it is legally complicated, but according to her there is evidence. The lawyer now wants to try to force the charges to court.

“The women hope to reach other women who have gone through the same thing with L.. Women who unknowingly walk around with HIV,” says the lawyer against RTL†