KZK: Finally the perfect dream house for Casper and Vera
Casper and Vera lived on the water in the center of Leiden. A lovely place, but they were ready for the next step. Their rented house became too small and the couple was ready to buy a house. However, they had doubts about every house they visited themselves. So it was a perfect job for real estate agent Alex, construction expert Bob and stylist Roos.
Wishes
They started this adventure with a lot of wishes. For example, they wanted a single family home or an apartment with at least three bedrooms. But also a garden or a terrace (on the roof) with a shed or a room for bicycles. And all this preferably in Leiden and near the water. Absolute lawlessness? A low ceiling.
A carousel
Sometimes it seems like the team can work magic and check off the whole checklist easily, but this search turned out to be an impossible task. Casper and Vera therefore had to sit around the table several times to widen the search area and refine their wishes.
it always works
After eight months the time has finally come, real estate agent Alex has found the perfect home in Hillegom and also close to the water. When he and Bob take a look, they are very pleased with the ground floor. The house has a spacious living room that can really be turned into something fun.
Only the top floor is a bit cramped. The skylight is less than two meters high and they can’t lift the roof because of the streetscape. It’s a challenge for this great couple.
The bathroom, on the other hand, is super large and the bedroom wonderfully spacious. So there is still some leeway for Bob and his team. It will be this house, but there is work to be done!
A complete metamorphosis
When the major renovation is complete, Roos can start with new furniture and lots of color. For the living room, she bought a delicious, comfortable corner sofa† This sofa has a high back and is available in several colors. Of course, Roos opted for a nice tan and chose royal blue as a recurring theme in the house. A shade that can be found throughout the house.
She opted for soft shades of beige and pink on the wall to create an alluring, cozy and cozy ensemble.
blue kitchen
The ground floor is certainly not small, but it was not really practical. That’s why Bob removed the window and opted for two large French doors with a wooden frame. This way they can immediately enter the garden and as much light as possible enters.
The cooking island has also been turned a quarter turn. This emphasizes the length of the living room and accentuates the sight lines to the outside.
In the kitchen are three high cabinets in blue color. But Casper and Vera’s linen-green dresser has also found its place in this new home. The dining area is located in a niche, making it a separate corner in the room.
stairs
The whole house was tackled and the stairs could not be left behind. The old copy has been revamped and covered with warm wood panels with an oak look and feel. This makes the room immediately elegant and attractive.
The wow factor
The bathroom was originally very large, perhaps too large. Bob wanted to gain some extra space here. By dividing this room, the toilet could be placed in a separate room and the bathroom was laid out more logically.
Roos also brought up the blue color from below in the tiles here. Despite the fact that the bathroom has gotten much smaller, Casper and Vera still have enough space to fit in together. It is now a very nice place to relax.
The master bedroom
Because the bathroom has been reduced, the bedroom has become wider. Bob therefore shortened it to also make a desk. You don’t really notice it!
Roos was able to drop into space. The mood she chose? Boutique-chic! He came a large box spring in a luxurious burgundy velvet version and the space has been decorated in beautiful warm tones with blue accents. There is also enough space for a wardrobe.
work from home
By shortening the enormous bedroom a bit, Bob was able to make a very nice desk. A space not to be missed in the house in 2022.
music room
The low-ceilinged room nevertheless increased by a few centimeters by replacing the plasterboard. The room also appears visually larger, as the ceiling has been raised next to the skylight. This space could be torn from the attic.
Roos has also placed a blue sofa and a bookcase here. Here Casper and Vera can play guitar and relax.
Cry of happiness
After Casper and Vera have seen the whole house, Martijn, Bob, Alex and Roos eagerly wait to hear their first reaction. And it’s as expected: “It’s so beautiful! Casper says. To which Vera said: “I can only cry with happiness”. The mission is accomplished!
