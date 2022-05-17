KZK: Finally the perfect dream house for Casper and Vera

Casper and Vera lived on the water in the center of Leiden. A lovely place, but they were ready for the next step. Their rented house became too small and the couple was ready to buy a house. However, they had doubts about every house they visited themselves. So it was a perfect job for real estate agent Alex, construction expert Bob and stylist Roos.

Wishes

They started this adventure with a lot of wishes. For example, they wanted a single family home or an apartment with at least three bedrooms. But also a garden or a terrace (on the roof) with a shed or a room for bicycles. And all this preferably in Leiden and near the water. Absolute lawlessness? A low ceiling.

A carousel

Sometimes it seems like the team can work magic and check off the whole checklist easily, but this search turned out to be an impossible task. Casper and Vera therefore had to sit around the table several times to widen the search area and refine their wishes.