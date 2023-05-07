Kwiek leaves no room for VOC title contender to train | Regional sports

First Handball LeagueKwiek managed to make it quite difficult for the VOC in the fifth post-competition game, but a stunt was not possible. In Amsterdam, Raalten’s side suffered a 30-20 loss to the side who were already assured of a place in the final for the national title last week.

VOC coach Rachel de Haze said beforehand that she wanted to practice some things in the match against Kwiek, but it turned out to be different. “Nothing came of it,” Kwiek coach Arjan Averink said happily. “VOC struggled against us. Last time we matched their pace, but we couldn’t keep up, so we lost a lot. This time, therefore, the mission was to temporize. They struggled with that, just like with our more defensive coverage.

After ten minutes, it was only 4-2 for VOC. “At that time we miss three hundred percent chances and VOC might run away a bit. It was the breaking point. We stayed in their tracks for a long time, but just when it was needed, it didn’t work out. We also played well and smartly. Goalkeeper Maud te Wierike played a fantastic pot. “She came from Ladies 2 and knew she could start this game. She went there, amazing what a stop.

Eredivisie – champion group B

VOC – Kwiek 30-20 (14-9). Kwiek objectives: Jessica Hilbrands 4, Elisa Marsman 4, Tessa Hilbrands 2, Floor Tutert 2, Astrid Uitslag 2, Lisa Bosch, Floor Liefers, Maron Schepers, Nel Veldhuis.