‘Kromo’ does not want to give up 100, but can no longer reach the top on that number

In and around the pool, it is increasingly common to hear that 30-year-old Kromowidjojo, who made his international debut as a relay swimmer at the 2006 European Championships in Budapest, would be wise to focus on the 50-meter freestyle based on his excellent “skills”. In the all-time standings, she occupies the thirteenth position on this number with a time of 23.85.

pure sprinter

Earlier this year, during the fight for the European title in Budapest, the swimming queen was crowned champion on this lane alone. She also upheld her reputation as a pure sprinter in Hungary by also winning gold in the non-Olympic 50-meter butterfly.

Sounds coming from the same corridors that she would have been wiser to permanently remove the 100 from her repertoire, she denied in the catacombs of the Tokyo Aquatic Center. The double sprint form is just missing. And there is nothing wrong with his health, she assured.

Advantages and disadvantages

Not participating in the swim-off was, according to her, a question of pros and cons, of balancing the pros and cons. “I’m not sick. It’s a probability. As an athlete you think: I have to take every chance I can. As a ‘Kromo’ I say: I go for 50 free. I support fully this choice. “

“I choose by feeling, with my heart and my mind,” she said. “My level is not good enough for the 100 freestyle. I’m now going into the well-rested 50 freestyle. That’s the number I came to Japan for.”