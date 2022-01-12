Krioro Broodjes and Northeast District Commissioner join forces

Don Chundro, director-owner of Krioro Broodjes Noord, and the district commissioner of Paramaribo Noord-Oost enter into a public-private partnership. The contractor will carry out maintenance work on shoulders and dams under the supervision of the supervisory board.

The conditions of the Ministry of Public Works of Suriname will be respected in this regard. The embellishment of the shoulders is also part of the whole. (the text continues under the photo)

Entrepreneur and District Commissioner Ricardo Bhola symbolically planted a plant on Commissioner Thurkoweg on January 11, 2022.

Don Chundro indicates in a conversation with the Suriname Communications Service (CDS) that he has good cooperation with the supervisory board. The entrepreneur calls on other entrepreneurs, but also on each citizen to keep their own environment clean. “Citizen participation is crucial to keep Suriname clean,” says the owner of the sandwich shop. With this initiative, he hopes to inspire the entrepreneurs of Commissioner Thurkoweg to clean up their own area and keep it that way.

District Commissioner Ricardo Bhola says the entrepreneur is on the move. “He is currently developing his business, but at the same time, he does not think only of himself”, specifies the mayor. According to the DC, making your own surroundings beautiful is crucial. The image the mayor wants is that of a clean and safe northeast of Paramaribo.

Dr Bhola underlines that the initiative of Chundro fits exactly in the vision of the Ministry of Public Works. “We have to call on society to be part of the solution,” District Commissioner Bhola said.