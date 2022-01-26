KPN lets new customers watch Formula 1 for free

KPN is trying to attract new customers by allowing them to watch Formula 1 for free in the coming year.

The provider’s existing customers will continue to pay for it. Previously, rival Vodafone Ziggo focused heavily on sports and racing fans, allowing subscribers to watch Formula 1 matches for free via Ziggo.

Ziggo lost those broadcast rights after last season to Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay streaming service. Last year, the number of Dutch people following the races increased rapidly, partly thanks to the strong performance of eventual world champion Max Verstappen.

Viaplay will allow both KPN and Ziggo to broadcast motorsport over the coming year, thanks to a special distribution agreement. But viewers will likely have to pay extra for it in many cases. In addition to the rights to Formula 1, Viaplay also has the rights to, among other things, German Bundesliga football matches and darts. The service is already available in several Scandinavian countries and in the United States.

Ziggo says it will offer a Viaplay viewing offer that applies to existing subscribers and new subscribers. Customers can watch Viaplay, which will be available from March 1, for four months at a lower rate. This way, all Formula 1 races can be watched during this time.