David Jan Godfroid, NOS correspondent:

“Borrell has now specifically put the ball in Kosovo and that doesn’t happen that often. It’s a new trend.

Kurti has now also indicated that he wants to find a solution within those 48 hours. It’s not easy, as Serbia and Kosovo say the other is not respecting the agreements reached in Brussels in 2013.

It is now also about dialogue to achieve a viable relationship in order to take a step towards EU membership. We’ve been talking about it for years.

Ties between Brussels and Pristina are not as strong as American relations with the Kosovo government. Yet there are also pressures on EU countries. Neighboring countries do not want conflict in their region and the EU does not want to bring it into the fold either. Serbia and Kosovo will therefore have to find ways to interact. Even without Serbia recognizing Kosovo.”