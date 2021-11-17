Psychologists from a variety of disciplines support a program that allows children under the age of 9 to wear a mouth mask at school. It’s very difficult for young students, but it’s a “lofty goal” if it is possible to avoid such isolation or isolation due to school closures. The latter has a much more negative impact on the well-being and learning process than wearing a mask.

The GEMS program, which tells children from the age of 9 to wear mouth masks, has been criticized. But a team of seven Belgian psychologists from five Belgian universities support the project. Schools in particular can be prevented from closing or homeschooling can be avoided. Hard trade made by development, health and social psychologists.

“It is very difficult for children to wear a mouth mask throughout the day. It can cause some physical discomfort such as itching. For example, research shows that 9- and 10-year-olds, like adults, are less likely to recognize the emotions of others. Thought-provokingly difficult invention.

Nevertheless, experts consider it “desirable and necessary” to ask children to do so under certain conditions. “There is no reason to believe that wearing a mask will lead to a fundamental delay in the emotional, social and linguistic development of children, let alone that this delay is irreversible.”