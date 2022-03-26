Knot: 200 million freeze on Russian assets • US: China’s silence on invasion

More Russian money has been frozen than Finance Minister Gog announced earlier this week. He wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives that 6 million euros in Russian assets had been frozen in the Netherlands. According to Klaas Knot, chairman of De Nederlandsche Bank, it is now 200 200 million. He declared News hours⁇

Knott says the difference is huge because not all property freezes have passed yet. 6 million raised questions because a country like Belgium has already frozen 10 billion euros. Knot did not expect to reach such a sum in the Netherlands. “That comparison with Belgium is not entirely fair. Belgium plays a major role in international tariff transactions.”

In the Netherlands, most relations with Russia are conducted through the Trust Office. “It’s an administrative office, but the assets are simply not in the Netherlands. There’s little to freeze there.”

Trust offices are forced to stop providing financial services to Russian clients, however, about a hundred reports have now been received from trust offices. But it does not give a “spectacular amount,” says Nat.