KNHS supports science in establishing guidelines for the welfare of sport horses

A group of leading equestrian scientists is launching an international initiative to establish best practices and clear guidelines for the training and management of sport horses. They founded the Sport Horse Welfare Foundation (SWF), where they will discuss what sport horses need to feel good. The KNHS is one of the national equestrian associations supporting the project.

“We live in a time when equestrian sport is increasingly in the spotlight and the welfare of competition horses is regularly scrutinized. Opponents of equestrian sports express concern for the welfare of the horses involved, while equestrian athletes believe they take good care of their horses and that optimum performance can only be achieved when a horse is in good health. healthy and happy. The debate is heating up and yet both sides have one important thing in common: both understand the importance of horse welfare,” according to the KNHS.

Good level of well-being

A group of leading scientists from around the world have come to the conclusion that in order to sustainably protect the welfare of sport horses, it is essential to determine what sport horses need to achieve a good level of welfare. . The SWF will look into this matter.

Protect and enhance

Co-founder Dr. Jane Williams, Head of Research and Senior Lecturer at Hartpury University in the UK, said: “Our aim is to work with the best professionals in the field to define the ultimate model of ethical coaching. and welfare for sport horses. Mainly to protect the horses involved, but also to protect and enhance the reputation of equestrian sport. Current scientific evidence regarding the welfare of sport horses is very limited as we are dealing with animals, which of course are unable to verbally communicate how they feel. However, there are a large number of equestrian professionals around the world – riders, grooms, trainers, veterinarians, scientists, farriers, owners and many more – who have vast experience and knowledge on the subject. We would like to access their expertise and evaluate it to formulate recommendations that will allow us to build an agreement of best practices approved and shared internationally.

One-time collaboration

Over 150 highly experienced equestrian professionals from 32 countries and equine scientists will unite in this unique and groundbreaking collaboration. The group is made up of experts from different equestrian disciplines and different types of professionals from several (equestrian) fields. By combining the views of scientists, practitioners and riders, it is hoped that a clear framework of guidelines will emerge.

Discussion on equestrian sport

One of the founders, Prof. Dr. Lars Roepstroff (Uppsala University) explains. “The goal is for them to come to a consensus on the need for a sport horse to feel good. Their statement will form the basis of the discussion on equestrian sport. This helps opponents better situate what they see in equestrian sports, but it also gives riders tools to take better care of their horses. Ultimately, horses in equestrian sport will benefit.

Need more evidence

Roly Owers, Managing Director of World Horse Welfare, explains: “There is an urgent need for more evidence to explain how the welfare of sport horses is protected or enhanced in their day-to-day management and training. The work of the SWF is very relevant. People involved in equestrian sport, but also other horse owners can benefit from the new information and data generated by the SWF. With this information, they can make informed decisions to ensure they are truly putting the welfare of the horse first. It also gives them the objective evidence to demonstrate the welfare of the horse and to communicate with a wider audience, so that the equestrian sport remains socially accepted.

Broad support for the project

The SWF has already secured support from the European Equestrian Federation (EEF), the Sport Horse Research Foundation, World Horse Welfare and the University of Hartpury. The equestrian federations of Belgium, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland also support the initiative.

Riding suitable for horses

Fenna Westerduin responds to the initiative on behalf of the KNHS: “The KNHS is proud to be a project partner of the Sport Horse Welfare Foundation. It is important that we have a broad consensus on what horse-friendly riding is and how you can see it. The welfare of horses in equestrian sports must always be a priority, everywhere in the world.

Dutch co-founders

The SWF was founded by a large group of scientists, including the Dutch Dr. Carolien Munsters and Professor Marianne M. Sloet van Oldruitenborgh-Oosterbaan. With the KNHS as a partner, the Netherlands is making an important contribution to the project.

Promoting horse welfare

Theo Ploegmakers, President of EEF, one of SWF’s partners: “We are delighted to work with SWF on this project. Promoting horse welfare is crucial to us, but to date there is no agreement on what horse welfare means and what the standards are for it. The leading researchers involved in this initiative are at the forefront of equine science and are therefore better equipped to ensure that the actions we take are not only proven in practice, but also backed by science.

The project started at the beginning of 2022 and the preliminary results are expected at the end of August. These results will be presented at the international EEF meeting in September 2022.

More information

Source: KNHS