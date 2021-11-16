KNBSB believes he will reach unfettered young athlete with Basbeball5 | NEXT SPORTS

Baseball5 has its origins in Cuba, where baseball is the number one national sport. From Cuba, this variant, played by 10 players in total – 5 against 5 – has spread to other countries, such as the United States. Because Baseball5 is accessible and accessible, the International Baseball and Softball Federation (WBSC) has decided to embrace the sport with the intention of growing baseball and softball around the world.

The Royal Dutch Baseball and Softball Association (KNBSB) quickly showed interest in putting Baseball5 on the map in the Netherlands as well. “In recent years, like many other team sports, we have seen a decline in membership. The number of baseball and softball players is declining. We’ve been looking for years to see how we can get more people interested in our sports. Baseball is a wonderful sport, but not very accessible. You need to master skills like throwing, catching, and hitting. Baseball5 is accessible and relatively easy and quick to practice. It can be played anywhere and on almost any surface. All you need is a soft rubber ball. This is a good example of game innovation, aimed at the unfettered athlete. This is why we were delighted to present this new form in the Netherlands ”, explains Roy Vink, responsible for sports participation.