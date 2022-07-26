Van Poelje believes Kloetinge will face strong opponents in the new competition. This makes it difficult to pronounce a ranking of his team.

“We want to become Fourth Division worthy as soon as possible. We start against Capelle and SC Feyenoord. They are two teams that have played for promotion. It’s a good test. After about ten games you can tell pretty much where you are. We try to sell our skin as much as possible in every game, and we also want to go for the win in those first two games and play as well as we can.”

Not only is Van Poelje new. Striker Jorik Mijnhijmer came from his former club Baronie to Wesselopark. Furthermore, Koen Plan (defender, Roosendaal), Gianni Vandepitte (midfielder, Kozak Boys), Remon de Vlieger (midfielder, Terneuzense Boys), Jesse van der Linden (defender, MZC’11) and Ruben de Jager ( striker, Hoek) are new to Kloetinge.

Jorik Mijnhijmer (32) will work under Van Poelje for the seventh season. The striker would like to contribute to a good season at his new club. Jesse van der Linden wants to “pop” at his new club. The centre-back, who played for second division side MZC’11, will fight for a basic spot, although he is currently still out with a groin injury.

