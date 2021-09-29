Thanks to the recently announced relaxation of travel restrictions, KLM can still offer additional destinations in the United States this winter. The United States recently announced that it will re-allow vaccinated travelers from the EU and the UK from early November. The Dutch government has also decided to lift the old quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers from the United States. KLM had previously been forced to cancel flights because of this.

Recent openings

The recent openings mean that KLM has decided to offer flights to Las Vegas and Miami from December 7. Passengers who have already made a new reservation can contact KLM to obtain a new reservation on the direct flight free of charge.

KLM also announced earlier that it would expand its network this winter with new destinations Cancun, Port of Spain, Bridgetown and Mombasa.