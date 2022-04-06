Kirsten Maes, new member of the GZL jury: “Curious to know what it’s like to sit on the other side of the table”

Since last week, it is possible to submit applications for the seventeenth edition of the Gouden Zandlopers. This year, the entries will be (co-)judged by the newest member of the jury, Kirsten Maes – last year, the second in the category Young talents.

With her track record, Maes achieved very good results with the jury in 2021. The now 30-year-old Van Benthem & Keulen lawyer already had her doctorate at the time and was already working as a teacher and researcher at Utrecht University. Her research has also focused on an unexplored area of ​​law: secondary liability, in which Maes is now considered an expert.

Fresh look

Maes can now qualify as a member of the Golden Hourglasses jury. The Young Talent nominee didn’t hesitate when asked to do so by Sdu. “It’s a huge honour,” says Maes. “There are competent and experienced people in the jury and I am also lucky to be at the awards ceremony again, which was a fantastic evening last year!”

Maes is curious to know what it’s like to sit “on the other side of the table”. “As a candidate, of course, you will not see all the submissions. As a member of the jury, I have much more information about the developments and initiatives of companies, organizations and offices. It’s interesting in terms of content,” she says.

As the youngest member of the jury, Maes hopes to look at the entries with fresh eyes. “I hope to shed light on some things, from a new point of view. For example, taking into account what happens to young lawyers when they judge. For example, with the new Ethical Standard Award and the Inclusion Award, I can assess which topics are important for the new generation of lawyers.

on both sides

Because Maes is a lawyer and a scientist, she looks at the Golden Hourglasses from two angles as a newcomer to the jury. “Last year’s Young Talent candidates were all lawyers,” she notes. “However, I also want to give the awards an academic touch, also paying attention to scientific talent for some categories this year.”

For this reason, Maes looks forward to one award in particular: the Legal Education & Research Award. “This award was formulated in part from a scientific point of view, and I hope the award will open doors more widely for academic endeavours. So I’m very curious about the submissions. There are currently some fantastic scientific studies out there that are important for legal practice. It’s good to pay attention to that too,” she concludes.

You can nominate for the Gouden Zandlopers 2022 in ten judging categories until May 15. Go to www.goudenzandlopers.nl for an overview of all awards and nomination forms.

Image: Roel Dijkstra Photography / Proud Media