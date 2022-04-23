King’s Games: from a “not so cool” dance to the assault of the obstacle course | Zeeland

with videoToday, there was almost no school that did not participate in the King’s Games. It was about playing sports, playing games and exercising. We took a look at Breskens, Oosterland, Nieuw-en Sint Joosland and Tholen.



Apr 22, 2022



on OBS The Seagull in Breskens is the big party. The King and Queen’s breakfast in Delft can be watched on the big screen in the classrooms. For the little ones there is a breakfast with games in the school yard after. Relays, can throws, sack races and a water relay.

Destiney and Fiënna at the King’s Breakfast on King’s Games day at Zeemeeuw Primary School in Breskens, Zeeuws-Vlaanderen. 2022-04-22. © Frank Peters



Not only are the tables festively set in the classrooms, but the children are also specially dressed. Orange clothes, jewelry, crowns and colored hair. The teachers have also thought of everything, there are even orange eggs.

The superstructure has left for the sports grounds in Breskens. Here, older children can have fun completely according to this year’s theme “Get fit and fit”. “You set them in motion and they go for it,” said one of the supervisors. “They are all fanatics and, apart from having fun, they want to win.”

Start with a dance, but after that very cool skate ramp

Enora(11) from OBS Duiveland is accompanied by Rico de Jonge from the skate ramp. © Marieke Mandemaker



Relax: let 150 children, many of whom don’t know each other, do the same dance. it works friday morning at Oosterland sports groundexcept a few boys. The king’s dance, with which the King’s Games open together, is really not cool, they think.

Luckily, these mostly Group 8 boys can show off what makes them feel good. Like getting off a scooter from the skate ramp that Rico de Jonge of the What to Do?! took. This is one of the components that the youth sports coaches of the youth work of the Foundation for Social Work and Welfare Oosterschelde Region (SMWO) have set up for the King’s Day Games. For the first time, those with three schools from three villages will take place simultaneously on the grounds of SV Duiveland in Oosterland. The superstructure of the primary schools Op Dreef in Bruinisse, Duiveland in Nieuwerkerk and De Oosterburcht in Oosterland participate in this.

The children of the Oosterburcht slide down the obstacle course. © Marieke Mandemaker



Marinda Stouten, teacher of Bruinisse’s Op Dreef Group 5/6, is enthusiastic about the new concept. ,,Normally we just played king games in the playground. It’s much more fun, you also see other schools and other colleagues. And everything was organized for us. The teacher and her class jumped on their bikes at quarter to nine in the morning for a ride to Oosterland. “It’s about fifteen minutes by bike. It was an experience in itself for the children.

Playing outside makes you hungry: a well-deserved lunch in Nieuw- en Sint Joosland

Giovanni (10), Fenne (9), Noah (9) and Lenthe (8) from De Lonneboot in Nieuw- en Sint Joosland compete in the spoon race. © Dirk-Jan Gjeltema



A nail shit, a balloon race, a spoon race. Old Dutch games for the youngest. And more challenging games for older children. The 160 children of De Lonneboot cooperation school in Nieuw- en Sint Joosland have a great time during the King’s Games. They have the whole playground at their disposal and can even play freely in the playground near the school.

“Yeah, it looks like they’re having a lot of fun,” laughs Hanneke Heetesonne, administrative assistant at De Lonneboot from her office. The kids are out all morning. ,,We will end the King’s Games with a good lunch. With sandwiches, croissants, fruit and milk.

Bread without nuggets in Tholen

King’s Games at Tholen. © Katja van Noort



More than 230 pupils from primary schools OBS Ter Tolne, CSS de Regenboog, SBO De Geluksvogel and Montessori de Kraal dance the official opening dance of the King’s Games in the auditorium of the community school Tholen on Friday morning. Teachers, masters and parents (helpers) participate, watch or try to combine it. Then there’s plenty more movement in the form of – a small selection – training camp, rugby, football at the Tholense Boys grounds and dinner at the Oesterdam. There is also a healthy lunch with lots of cucumber and tomato, but no chocolate chips. Completely in line with the ‘Feel Fit!’ So.

“I think it’s been a success,” says Marieke van Dijk, a mother of two sons who also dance and who is responsible for the organization along with a number of teachers and parents. “I only see smiling faces.”

King’s Games at Tholen. © Katja van Noort

