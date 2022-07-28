Kim Jong-un says North Korea is ready for a military confrontation with the United States | NOW

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a speech on Thursday that his country was ready for a military confrontation with the United States. The leader will not hesitate to prepare his “nuclear deterrent”, report North Korean state media.

In his speech, Kim Jong-un also criticized the South Korean government of Yoon Suk-yeol. Kim warned that “any attempt to neutralize North Korea will be met with a vigorous response and destruction.”

The threatening language follows several missile tests North Korea has carried out in recent months. The country claims to be capable of firing nuclear weapons with recently tested hypersonic missiles.

North Korea last conducted a nuclear test in 2017. The country has reportedly completed preparations for a new nuclear test, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong said last month. It would be necessary to wait for a “political decision” to carry out the test, said Chung.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to work closely together on the “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula”.